Sunday, February 18, 2024
Internet suspension extended to 20 police stations in Punjab’s seven districts

By: Agencies

Chandigarh, Feb 18 :The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has expanded the Internet suspension to 20 police stations in seven districts from earlier 11 police stations in three districts.

The new orders will be in effect till midnight of February 24.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had taken exception to the Centre issuing orders for Internet suspension. The CM had said that he had taken up the matter and sought to revoke the suspension

He had said that he had taken up the matter and sought to revoke the suspension.

On February 15, the Ministry had ordered the suspension of telecom services in Shutrana, Khanauri and Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab in the wake of Bharat bandh call by farmer unions.(IANS)

