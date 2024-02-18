Sunday, February 18, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP national convention hails PM Modi for Ram Mandir, passes resolution

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 18:The BJP on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and also passed a resolution on it amid chants of Jai Shri Ram, on the second and final day of the party’s national convention.

Presenting the proposal, BJP national president J. P. Nadda said that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is moving towards the establishment of Ram Rajya.

Nadda said the Prime Minister is working to uplift spiritual and cultural consciousness.

In 2019, after the Supreme Court verdict, the central government led by Prime Minister Modi formed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust which led to speedy completion of the temple work.

Nadda also mentioned about the strong penance observed by the Prime Minister before the ‘pran pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple. (IANS)

