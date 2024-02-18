Sunday, February 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Russian claims full control of Ukraine’s Avdiivka town

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 18: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Moscow has taken full control of Ukarine’s Avdiivka town.

The troops of the Center group, led by Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, had completely captured Avdiivka, the defence ministry announced on its Telegram channel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine had lost more than 1,500 servicemen in Avdiivka in the last 24 hours, the defence ministry said.

The full control of Avdiivka had allowed the Russian troops to push back the front line from Donetsk, thus significantly securing the military from Ukrainian attacks, the ministry added.

Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky on Saturday said that the country has ordered withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka town.

In a post on social media, Syrsky said: “To avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favorable lines.” (IANS)

Previous article
Israel won’t capitulate to pressure against army entering Rafah: Netanyahu
Next article
Labour protests in China increase rapidly amid economic slowdown
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

We will make India world’s 3rd largest economy in third term: Shah

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that just as during the...
Technology

Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI’s for over a year: Musk

Shillong, February 18: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared intriguing insights into the potential synergies between OpenAI's Sora...
INTERNATIONAL

Labour protests in China increase rapidly amid economic slowdown

Shillong, February 18: Labour protests in China have increased rapidly since August of last year, according to rights...
Technology

Watches, instruments for expressing one’s personality

Shillong, February 18: At Titan, the core design philosophy centers around inspiring people through innovative and captivating designs....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

We will make India world’s 3rd largest economy in third term: Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 18 : Union Home Minister Amit...

Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI’s for over a year: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, February 18: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared...

Labour protests in China increase rapidly amid economic slowdown

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 18: Labour protests in China have increased...
Load more

Popular news

We will make India world’s 3rd largest economy in third term: Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 18 : Union Home Minister Amit...

Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI’s for over a year: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, February 18: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared...

Labour protests in China increase rapidly amid economic slowdown

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 18: Labour protests in China have increased...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge