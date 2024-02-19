IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, widely believed to be the mastermind behind October 7 massacre in southern Israel, leading to the death of 1,200 people and kidnapping of 250 people.

Sources in Israel defense ministry told IANS that they have inputs of Sinwar and that he was on the run with his family in the tunnel network of Hamas and is surrounded by hostages from Israel. Sinwar has made the hostages surround him to prevent any attack from the Israel army.

On Sunday night, Israel defense minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas leadership is looking for a replacement to Sinwar and that the external leadership of Hamas are clueless on the whereabouts of Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas who pulled the strings of the October 7 massacre.

Israel’s army has also recently released photographs of Sinwar along with his family in one of the tunnel networks of the terror group.

Hebrew media have reported that either Sinwar is captured by the IDF or the military is closing on him.

A retired Major General of Mossad also told IANS that the IDF was closing in on Yahya Sinwar. It may be recalled that a few days before the spokesperson of IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that IDF would catch Sinwar dead or alive, Yoav Gallant had publicly called for the assassination of Sinwar.

Meanwhile, the Khan Younis brigade of Hamas, which is one of its most powerful units, has already lost the war and 200 men in the brigade have surrendered to the IDF. (IANS)