‘Jais-ball’ throws England a curve

England succumb to biggest Test defeat (by runs) since World War II

RAJKOT, Feb 18: Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian batsman to score consecutive test double hundreds as India completed a record 434-run win against England in the third test on Sunday.

Jaiswal was 214 not out – following on from his 209 in Visakhapatnam – as India declared at 430-4 (98 overs) in its second innings, thus setting the touring side an improbable 557 runs for victory.

England was then routed for 122 runs (39.4 overs) in just over one session, falling to its heaviest test defeat (by runs) since World War II.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5-41 to bowl India to what seemed an unlikely day four win, as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-test series. India won the second test by 106 runs after England beat the hosts by 28 runs in the opener. It was India’s biggest test win by runs. Its previous best came in a 372-run victory over New Zealand at Mumbai in 2021.

Post lunch, Jaiswal followed in the footsteps of Vinod Kambli (1993) and Virat Kohli (2017) as he scored a magnificent double hundred off 231 balls.

He added 172 runs off only 158 balls with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a second consecutive half-century in his debut match.

It was an exceptional hitting performance from the two young batters as India scored 116 runs in just 16 overs at more than seven runs per over.

Jaiswal smashed five more sixes – including a hat trick off James Anderson – taking his innings tally to 12. It was the most sixes hit by an Indian batter in a test innings.

For his part, Khan hit three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 65 balls. He finished with 68 not out off 72 balls.It was a complete change of gears from the morning session when India scored 118 runs in 31 overs. Shubman Gill was run out for 91, while night watchman Kuldeep Yadav had scored 27 runs, as India reached 314-4 at lunch.

Jaiswal, who had retired hurt in the evening of day three after scoring 104 runs, returned thereafter to plunder the English bowling attack. At 22 years and 52 days, he became the third youngest batter after Kambli (21 years 54 days) and Australia’s Don Bradman (21 years 318 days) to score consecutive test double hundreds.

Faced with a monstrous target, England collapsed under the weight of expectation. It was down to 28-4 in 11.1 overs, and then 50-7 in 24.4 overs.

It went to tea at 18-2 from 8.2 overs – first innings’ centurion Ben Duckett was run out following a mix up, while his partner Zack Crawley was out lbw to Jasprit Bumrah (1-18).To make matters worse for England, Ravichandran Ashwin returned to take the field after tea. The off-spinner, who had claimed his 500th test wicket on day two, had flown home to Chennai thereafter for a family medical emergency. He returned to Rajkot on the morning of day four.

It was England’s second biggest defeat by runs in test cricket after losing by 562 runs against Australia in 1934. (AP)