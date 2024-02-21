AHAM broaches issue of Adokgre’s C&RD Block

Tura, Feb 20: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Adokgre region unit in North Garo Hills (NGH) has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma seeking the immediate functioning of the recently inaugurated C&RD Block in the village.

The Adokgre C&RD Block had been inaugurated just prior to the Assembly elections last year amidst much fanfare and hope of a better and closer look at administration. However, since the inauguration nothing much has developed in terms of a full-fledged Block and this has raised the hackles of AHAM as well as local residents. AHAM, felt unhappy with the fact that the office in question was not functional. Adokgre comprises over 43 villages and more than 10,000 households with AHAM adding that almost 99% of them belong to the BPL category.

The NGO added that not one staff for the C&RD Block has been appointed and they resent the lackadaisical attitude of the government in this regard.