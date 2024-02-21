Free medical camps by BSF benefit locals

SHILLONG, Feb 20: The ‘Seema Praharis’ of BSF Meghalaya, as part of their continuous efforts to safeguard the welfare of the local population residing in the border areas, organised a civic action programme-cum-free medical camps at different locations along the Indo-Bangla border.

Seema Praharis of 4th Battalion BSF organised a free medical camp in bordering villages — Muktapur, Jaliakhola, Synkhat and Lyngkhat — under West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills. During the camp, doctors from the BSF conducted free check-up and distributed medicines among the needy villagers. More than 400 local villagers from nearby border areas benefited from the medical camp.

As part of the civic action programme, electric appliances were also distributed among the villagers. The locals and their Headmen expressed appreciation for the noble effort of the BSF in providing essential services and support to the border population.