VPP — Where is the party heading?

The ongoing Assembly session and issues of the recent past, have now warranted to try and question the trajectory of the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP), an entity I once admired for its commitment to the well-being of our indigenous populace. However, developments in the status-quo signal a distressing pivot towards a radicalism that the party itself has vociferously criticized in others. The VPP, initially celebrated for its grassroots approach and genuine concern for local communities, seems to have veered into the contentious arena of language and cultural politics now, thus embracing the very radical brand of politics it once opposed.

This shift was starkly evident in the party’s unwarranted criticism of the Governor. The Governor’s attempt to engage with the local community by speaking the local language this time, despite needing a translator, should have been lauded as an inclusive gesture. Yet, the VPP’s dissatisfaction with this effort exposes a troubling insistence on linguistic purity that serves no one’s interests.

Further amplifying this concern is the recent behaviour of a VPP legislator who, after years of communicating in English, has abruptly switched to speaking in Khasi in the ongoing Assembly session. This sudden shift, seemingly aimed at garnering sentimental support from the public, raises questions about the new direction of the party’s commitments. It prompts us to wonder about the language of discourse the leaders would choose when representing our people outside the state, where unity and diversity must be balanced delicately.

The VPP’s radical focus, which is a political playbook to deploy majoritarianism and has been tried and tested by many political parties across the country, carries a threat to polarise society, exacerbating tensions rather than fostering unity. By concentrating on divisive issues such as state job reservations—arguably a misdirected effort given the non-achievement of any result—the party neglects critical areas of public concern. Issues like employment, education, health, clean drinking water, traffic congestion, and livelihood seem to have fallen by the wayside, ignored in favour of a contentious political agenda.

What is perhaps most disheartening is the behaviour of VPP supporters in public forums now. Constructive criticism and dialogue, once the bedrock of democratic engagement, are now met with outright hostility and denigration even to the point where people engage in providing feedback for the party. This aggressive stance against dissent not only undermines the democratic process but also alienates those who wish to contribute positively to our political discourse and also wish to see the VPP grow.

As an admirer of the VPP’s original values, I find this evolution deeply troubling. The phrase, ‘There can be no peace without war,’ might hold historical truth, but the VPP’s current brand of politics seems to misinterpret this as a call to ‘Disrupt peace to start a war.’ It is a path that promises only division and discord, steering us away from the inclusive, prosperous future we all yearn for.

I urge the VPP to reconsider its approach, to refocus on the substantive issues that it initially stood for and which directly impact the lives of our people, and to foster an environment where constructive criticism is welcomed and debated, not dismissed or attacked. Only through such a course correction can the party achieve greater heights and truly serve the interests of the people it claims to represent.

Patrick Kurbah,

Via email

Wrong notion on uniform introduction

In the past weeks we have seen people from all walks of life talking about the uniform implementation of St Anthony’s college. However, they must think twice before publicly stating such opinions without delving deeper into the main points of the matter. Students are not against the uniform per se. This must be noted. However, some seem to opine that students hate the idea of uniform as they are so engrossed with “fashion.” This is a very wrong concept.

Students simply state that introducing the uniform in an institution is a process that involves students, teachers and parents. It must always start at the beginning of an academic year, stated clearly in the prospectus so students who seek admissions in said institutions are aware of it. However, students who are already admitted in St Anthony’s College had no prior information about having to wear uniform at the time of admissions. For final year students who have a little more than a year left in college, it is absurd as they did not agree to any such agreement during admissions. Some have classes straight after work where they’d have to change clothes. These students were not aware that there would be such a drastic ultimatum on them mid academic year creating problems in their everyday life. So dear readers and authorities of St Anthonys, kindly think before making any value judgment.

Students do not mind the introduction of uniforms if it is introduced in a proper manner from the very start of the academic year (1st semester itself). However, introducing it to students of 2nd,3rd,4th etc semesters just simply does not make sense. With this said, as some students have already purchased the uniform my simple opinion is – make it optional because completely changing it again would create more chaos to the already existing one.

No one is against uniform implementation, as we know many institutions already have them. However, these institutions did not create a bombard ultimatum creating chaos on already admitted students who began their college life without uniforms. It must be a clearly stated policy and must begin from the very start of one’s college life not mid academic year. This will also ensure that students choose their institutions that would suit their walks of life and life preferences. Starting from the very first semester also makes it easier for students as they would now have to wear the uniform for 4 years unlike the students who would only wear it for a year.

In conclusion, I urge everyone who reads this to kindly change your notion. Students are not against the implementation of uniforms; they are only against the MID YEAR implementation.

Students of St Anthony’s College,

Via email

Axe falls on electoral bonds

The Supreme Court verdict scrapping an opaque, election funding system has set off powerful tremors in the country’s politics and the most important reason the verdict is significant is because it reaffirms the SC’s own capacity to push back, disagree and enforce checks and balances in the democratic order. The order comes at a time when even much-respected jurists such as Fali Nariman have said that India’s judiciary has typically been weak when governments have been strong.

Yours etc.

M. Haque, Advocate

Shillong-6.

School timings problematic

With regards to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department Notification dated January 29, 2024, my personal observation as a concerned parent is the school timing which notified that all schools should start at 9 AM for the Lower, Upper Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools. If all the schools and all the children from Lower, Upper, Secondary and Higher Secondary section are to reach school at the same time, there will be a traffic chaos keeping in mind the traffic congestion in Shillong. Moreover, when work on the package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki Road project from Rilbong to Upper Shillong is ongoing, the cumulative impact of traffic congestion will be felt everywhere in Shillong city. Secondly, the school calendar for this academic year where the end date for Class I to XII is December 20, 2024 is worrying due to the climatic conditions in this region. The conditions here are different from the rest of India be it the geographical climate conditions, the infrastructure, developments, mode of transportation etc.

The above is a personal observation and can be taken as a suggestion for the benefit of the public at large.

S.Lyngdoh

Via email