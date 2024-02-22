ASSEMBLY SNIPPETS

CM goes paperless, others turn through booklets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: In a first, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented a paperless budget on Wednesday, reading out his budget speech from a tablet. However, the paperless budget was limited only to Sangma. All the members had tablets in front of them, but they preferred to follow the budget speech using booklets provided as did other officials, bureaucrats, and the press. In other aspects of the Assembly proceedings, there is no sign of any progress towards a paperless Assembly, as projected earlier. Initially, it was projected that members would access the speech through tablets. Starting this session, hard copies of documents such as the list of business, questions, motions, resolutions, etc., will be limited, with documents uploaded on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) website and the Assembly website. However, it remains a far-fetched dream.

Opp members ‘disappear’ after putting up questions

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: In a rare sight in the Assembly, two opposition MLAs put up questions but did not turn up to take up the questions when the Chair announced their names. On Wednesday, TMC’s Mukul Sangma had put up a question about political appointments but the question could not be taken up since he was not present during the question hour. Sangma, however, returned later and participated in other discussions in the House. On Tuesday, VPP’s Adelbert Nongrum had put up a question about police manuals in alleged shoving and manhandling of Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang near the Secretariat on January 19, but he too was absent when it was taken up during question hour.

Football players yet to get promised scholarships

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: VPP’s Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang has alleged that the football players, who had represented the state in the Santosh Trophy, have not received the sports scholarship promised by the government after finishing runners-up last year. Marbaniang said the players are competing in this year’s tournament as well and are waiting for the scholarship money promised to them. “We definitely need good sports infrastructure, but we should also make it a point to invest in our athletes,” he said. He claimed that players represent the state nationally and internationally, and bring laurels, but there are complaints that they don’t even receive their travel allowances and are denied proper food and lodging.

First state varsity to admit students from next year

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University will open its door for the students from the 2025-26 session. Education Minister Rakkam Sangma said the Board of Governors has been constituted and a total of 58 posts including those of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar have been sanctioned. When Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang stated that 58 posts were hardly enough to run a university, Sangma said 100 posts were under the process of sanction. These appointments would cost the state government around Rs 45 crore per annum.