Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Centre ready to aid NEIGRIHMS

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is considering declaring NEIGRIHMS as an Institute of National Importance (INI) and is prepared to aid the Meghalaya government in establishing its own medical college.
Speaking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, highlighted that this marks the first instance of an AIIMS establishment in the North East. She further announced that Nagaland and Mizoram are slated to receive their inaugural medical colleges with support from the Centre.
Dr Pawar emphasised the ministry’s commitment to assisting states in establishing medical colleges, contingent upon proposals received from respective state governments. Funds have been earmarked for Meghalaya under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to fortify primary health centers and initiate critical blocks. Additionally, several Health and Wellness Centers have been sanctioned in the state through funding allocated by the 15th Finance Commission.
The ministry is evaluating the proposal to designate NEIGRIHMS as an INI and has revised its budget, recognising its significance to the North Eastern states. Efforts are underway to expand MBBS seats and enhance healthcare facilities at NEIGRIHMS, including the integration of advanced equipment and bolstering critical care capabilities.

