Thursday, February 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israel foreign ministry to distribute Hamas atrocities report globally

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 22: Israel‘s foreign ministry will distribute globally a report of the Association of Aid Centers for Victims of Sexual Assault detailing the systematic abuse committed by Hamas during the massacre in the southern Israel on October 7.

This, according to the ministry, will be the first step of an extensive public diplomacy campaign by the Israel government worldwide.

The detailed evidence collected on systematic sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens during the October 7 attack will be showcased across the globe.

Israel Foreign Minister, Israel Katz instructed to translate the report published as soon as possible and distribute the translated versions to the whole world with the help of Israeli embassies abroad.

Kantz in a statement said “The horrors of October 7 continue to be revealed even many months later,”

He adds, “The crimes of sexual violence, which find expression in this important report, will serve the State of Israel in its ceaseless war against the terrorist organization Hamas in the political arena.”

The Israel Foreign Ministry in recent weeks is in the process of raising international awareness of the issue of harm and violence by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

The report was published on Wednesday and is the most comprehensive one so far conducted on the attack. This includes dozens of confidential and visible information, including survivor testimonies, interviews with rescue and treatment forces, information that was allowed to be published, and inquiries.

The report states that the Hamas attack included violent acts of rape, with the threat of weapons, which in some cases were aimed at injured women.

As per the report, the rape was carried out in front of spouse, family, or friends which was done in a manner designed to increase the pain and helplessness of all those present and to sow additional terror. (IANS)

Previous article
IDF accelerates search for Hamas leader Sinwar in Khan Younis
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has expressed serious concern over the ‘harassment’ of a nun...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new film 'The Fable', which is directed by Raam Reddy,...
NATIONAL

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns financial services major Paytm, has received immense support...
News Alert

Drone-dropped IED found near international border by BSF in J&K’s Kathua

Shillong, February 22: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the BSF after the troops fired at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has...

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has...

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge