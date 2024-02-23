Adelbert ‘sidelined’ by VPP leadership

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Assembly session on Thursday turned out to be a forgettable outing for vocal VPP MLA from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum after he failed to garner the support of the House, and curiously from his party colleagues, while moving a resolution seeking amendment of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act to strengthen the institution and make it more effective in the fight against corruption.

The VPP which has been vocal on issues concerning corruption and had even launched a protest demanding reinstatement of three sacked Lokayukta officials had three of its MLAs present in the House when the resolution was defeated.

VPP MLAs Brightstarwell Marbaniang and Heaving Stone Kharpran did not support the resolution moved by party MLA, Adelbert Nongrum. VPP MLA and party chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit was absent on Thursday.

The failure of the VPP MLAs to support the resolution moved by their party MLA has led to questions being raised on whether a rift has emerged within the party camp.

Earlier, there were reports of Nongrum being sideline by the VPP leadership. Sources claimed that the VPP leadership is unhappy with Nongrum for flagging pertinent issues afflicting the state before the media without due approval.

It is common knowledge that Nongrum does not enjoy a lot of support from of his fellow legislators and this was evident in the House prior to 2023, when Nongrum was a KHNAM MLA.

Even in the previous Assembly, Nongrum had failed to obtain the leave of the House to admit an adjournment motion for discussing the implementation of the roster system and the disparity in reservation for candidates from different tribal communities.

An adjournment motioned requires the support of at least ten members for the Chair to admit it. However, not a single member rose in support of the motion after which it was discarded.