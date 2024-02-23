Assam govt to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment: CM

Guwahati, Feb 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government would create belts and blocks to protect satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) and other cultural and spiritual institutions from the menace of encroachment.

Sarma also said that land pattas wouldbe provided to religious institutions, educational institutions and anganwadi kendras under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

“The Assam government is committed to protect the land rights of all sections of the people across the state. Our government will provide land pattas to all deserving beneficiaries by 2026 to ensure no genuine citizen entitled to enjoy land rights is deprived of legal rights over his or her landholdings,” he said, while distributing land pattas to beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 at a function at Dhola under Sadiya LAC in Tinsukia district.

He further said the difficulties faced by people during Mission Basundhara 2.0 would be addressed and resolved during the implementation of Mission Basundhara 3.0 and that the government would start work towards that end after the Lok Sabha elections.

“Mission Basundhara 3.0 will be made simpler to allow indigenous landless people to gain land rights. Along with individual land rights, the government is taking adequate steps to allot land pattas to socio-cultural institutions,” the chief minister said.

Speaking about advantages of the digital land pattas, he said that pattas in digital format would help the patta owners gain access to their pattas through the dig locker medium in the event of misplacing them.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 116 crore for Sadiya LAC and Rs 80 crore for Doom Dooma LAC in Tinsukia district.

Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid include the Rs 35.84 crore improvement and upgrade of Dhola to Bhupen Hazarika Setu via Kesakhati Than Road under Asom Mala 2.0 for 2023-24; improvement of road from Sarudhadum Borpothar to Maithong Road under the Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Achani to be completed at accost of Rs 9.35 crore, to name a few.