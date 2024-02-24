Saturday, February 24, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Blast in Manipur; one dead, another injured

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Imphal, Feb 24:  One person was killed while another was seriously injured in a blast near DM University complex in Imphal late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Imphal, Feb 24 (IANS) One person was killed while another was seriously injured in a blast near DM University complex in Imphal late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The police said that a powerful bomb suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near the compound of the DM University complex in Imphal West district seriously injuring two people, one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The blast took place near the office of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), a leading student body in Manipur.

The police are yet to confirm which organisation or who are responsible for the blast, impact of which was heard from a few parts of the city.

After the blast, security forces immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of arson and firing at the premises of a civil society organisation as well.

IANS

Previous article
Assam govt to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment: CM
Next article
Empowering women is priority of Union govt: PM Modi
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde on Saturday said that those who are taking part...
INTERNATIONAL

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony Blinken has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah to address public meet in MP ahead of LS polls

Bhopal, Feb 24: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in...
Business

Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations

New Delhi, Feb 24: Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met Uber's global CEO Dara...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde...

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony...

Amit Shah to address public meet in MP ahead of LS polls

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 24: Home Minister Amit Shah will address...
Load more

Popular news

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde...

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony...

Amit Shah to address public meet in MP ahead of LS polls

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 24: Home Minister Amit Shah will address...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge