Blast in Manipur; one dead, another injured

Imphal, Feb 24 (IANS) One person was killed while another was seriously injured in a blast near DM University complex in Imphal late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The police said that a powerful bomb suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near the compound of the DM University complex in Imphal West district seriously injuring two people, one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The blast took place near the office of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), a leading student body in Manipur.

The police are yet to confirm which organisation or who are responsible for the blast, impact of which was heard from a few parts of the city.

After the blast, security forces immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of arson and firing at the premises of a civil society organisation as well.

IANS