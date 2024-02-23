Friday, February 23, 2024
Cine goers love ‘Article 370’, heap praise on PM Modi and Yami Gautam

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 23:  Director Aditya Jambhale’s latest film ‘Article 370’, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead roles, has got a thumbs up from the youth of the nation, and those got to attend the ‘first day first show’ came out of cinemas urging other to not miss the film.

Cinegoers on Friday were seen enjoying the film in theatres in the national capital. Pictures from PVR Rivoli in Connaught Place, New Delhi, show youngsters keenly watching ‘Article 370’ and soaking in the details.

Fans, who have watched the film, have said the film is well made (a view also shared by the IANS film critic). The film has a lot of details about Article 370, the constitutional provision that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, which many considered unfair, and how it was scrapped by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, despite the opposition it faced. It is also a moving document on the conditions that prevailed in the Kashmir Valley before ‘Article 370’ was scrapped.

Yami’s acting skills have been appreciated too. Her husband, ‘Uri’ helmer Aditya Dhar, is the producer of the film. The film also stars Arun Govil and Kiran Karmakar in pivotal roles.

A fan said: “The film is really inspiring. It tells how Indian soldiers and the government worked hard for Kashmir and how Article 370 was scrapped.”

Giving the film a 10 on 10, another fan said: “Everyone should watch this film … The star cast’s performances in the film were fabulous.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet another fan said: “The film was very informative and good. I got to know that the government really struggled to scrap Article 370. We are big fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The film’s trailer, which was released last month, had created quite a buzz and PM Modi too had referred to it at a public meeting in Jammu.

IANS

Previous article
Madhubala’s mesmerising performances masked lifetime of pain and suffering
Next article
NewsClick row: Court grants Delhi Police 20 more days to file charge sheet in UAPA case
