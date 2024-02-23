Friday, February 23, 2024
Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s relative shot dead at a wedding in UP

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 23: A 35-year-old man from Mumbai, who was shot dead during a wedding reception at Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Wednesday, has turned out to be a relative of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

Deceased Nihal Khan, who was shot in the neck, was the brother-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and used to live in Byculla in Mumbai, police sources said.

Nihal’s sister Rizwana Hasan is married to Kaskar.

Kaskar is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in an alleged extortion case dating back to 2018. Nihal was also the brother-in-law of Jalalabad town’s chairman Shakeel Khan.

In 2016, Nihal had purportedly eloped with Shakeel’s niece — she was found 15 days later. The matter was settled in a “compromise” and no legal action was initiated.

“Nihal had missed his flight on February 15 and came here by road. It seems my brother Kamil was still upset with Nihal over the 2016 episode and wanted to take revenge. He was carrying his gun with him after coming to know that Nihal was here to attend my son’s reception. I think Kamil was waiting for an opportunity after the wedding and shot him dead on the fourth day of the ceremony,” said Shakeel.

A police officer, investigating the matter, said, “On Wednesday night, Nihal had a heated argument with Kamil who then took out his licenced rifle and shot him dead in front of guests. The accused then fled the venue.”

SSP (Shahjahanpur) Ashok Kumar Meena said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) against Kamil Khan on the complaint of Nihal’s wife Rukhsar. The body has been sent for autopsy. The case is being investigated from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon.” (IANS)

Previous article
Alcoholic husband opens fire at wife in Lucknow, leaves her critically injured
