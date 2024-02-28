Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CRIME

Man poses as sub inspector to marry for dowry, gets exposed and arrested

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 28: A person has been arrested on charges of concealing his religious identity and posing as a sub inspector to get married for a hefty sum as dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

Police said that they received a complaint that Tabrez posed as Aryan, claimed to be a sub inspector with UP police because he wanted to get married for dowry.

He was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The matter came to light when someone accidentally pushed Tabrez during the wedding ritual and his wig was revealed.

His Aadhar card dropped out which confirmed his identity as Tabrez.

Ahirauli Bazaar, Station officer Manoj Verma, said, “Tabrez allegedly deceived the girl into a relationship under false claims. As the relationship progressed, the girl eventually agreed to marry Aryan and informed her family. Despite reservations, the family agreed to the marriage due to Aryan’s purported status and government job. The wedding date was set for February 26.”

Police circle Officer, Kasia, Kundan Singh, said that Tabrez was arrested while his brother Javed and Sagir Ali, also an accused in the case, are on the run. (IANS)

Previous article
Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s relative shot dead at a wedding in UP
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt working to boost research & innovation among youth: PM Modi on National Science Day

New Delhi, Feb 28:  The government is working to boost research and innovation among youth, said Prime Minister...
NATIONAL

Smuggled snake venom worth Rs 5 crore seized in North Bengal, 3 arrested

Kolkata, Feb 28: Four kilograms of smuggled snake venom worth Rs 5 crore was seized in North Bengal...
Health

Study shows sinusitis may raise risk of rheumatic disease by 40%

Shillong, February 28: People suffering from the common inflammatory condition sinusitis may be at 40 per cent risk...
NATIONAL

Assam Congress Working President Rana Goswami resigns, set to join BJP

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday. He is set...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt working to boost research & innovation among youth: PM Modi on National Science Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28:  The government is working to...

Smuggled snake venom worth Rs 5 crore seized in North Bengal, 3 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Four kilograms of smuggled snake venom...

Study shows sinusitis may raise risk of rheumatic disease by 40%

Health 0
Shillong, February 28: People suffering from the common inflammatory...
Load more

Popular news

Govt working to boost research & innovation among youth: PM Modi on National Science Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28:  The government is working to...

Smuggled snake venom worth Rs 5 crore seized in North Bengal, 3 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Four kilograms of smuggled snake venom...

Study shows sinusitis may raise risk of rheumatic disease by 40%

Health 0
Shillong, February 28: People suffering from the common inflammatory...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge