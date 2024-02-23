Holistic Wellness Centre & Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge Portal launched

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 22: A Collaborative programme of Bio-Resource Development Centre, an autonomous R&D institution under Planning Department, Government of Meghalaya, The Energy Resource Institute, New Delhi and the Meghalaya Basin Development Agency

Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Meghalaya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Department, has inaugurated the Holistic Wellness Centre & Launched the Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge Portal with the release of the draft book “Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge: Supporting Document for Course Curriculum in Schools” on the Thursday, at BRDC Experimental Farm, Laitmynsaw, Upper Shillong in presence of Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Health & Family Welfare Department. Dr Joram Beda, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Health and Family Welfare& Director, AYUSH, Gunanka D.B., IFS, Jt. Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Dept. & Member Secretary, Bio-Resource Development Centre, Dr Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director, TERI, New Delhi and Dr Kiran Sreedharan, Deputy General Manager Santhigiri Ashram, New Delhi Zonal Office were among the other dignitaries present.

The “Holistic Wellness Centre & Skill development Institute for Traditional Healers and Youths of Meghalaya” was funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under Article-275(1) with the mandate to make available healthcare based on Ayurveda, Siddha and Traditional Medicine of the State of Meghalaya to provide a holistic healing approach to the physical and mental wellbeing of the patients and also to promote health tourism in the state. Construction of the Centre was done by using green technologies initiated by the State Council of Science, Technology & Environment, Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge Portal and release of the draft book – Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge: Supporting Document for Course Curriculum in Schools have been launched in the programme. This is a part fulfillment of the project entitled Preservation and Protection of Traditional Knowledge –Documentation Initiatives in North East India, funded by NEC, Ministry of DoNER, Govt. of India under the Schemes for North Eastern Council (MH-2552). The draft book will be handed over to the Directorate of Education, Research & Training, Govt. of Meghalaya for inclusion in course curriculum in schools.

Rs. 1.00 Lakh was given as financial assistance to four traditional healers associations of the state as operational support for the Meghalaya Traditional Healing Clinics set up by BRDC.

Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of collecting Traditional Knowledge data through documentation of the traditional healing practices, techniques, medicinal plants used as ingredients in formulating herbal products for treating various diseases with proper labeling and creating market linkages regionally, nationally, and eventually internationally, as with time there is an increase in the usage of these herbal products due to its efficacy. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of popularising the Traditional Khasi recreational and therapeutic massages, stating that traditional healers are integral part to the future of Meghalaya. She also encourages the traditional healers to apply for various government schemes for promoting and uplifting their healthcare practices.

She concluded her address by stressing on the importance of launching the Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge Portal and also the incorporation of Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge into the School Curriculum. Furthermore, she expressed deep appreciation to Bio-Resources Development Centre, the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority and Santhigiri Ashram for the support and contributions toward the inauguration of the wellness centre.

Sampath Kumar, IAS in his address said that the Bio-Resources Development Centre has created a platform related to the Indigenous Medicines. He also mentioned that there are thousands of healers present in Meghalaya and this provides ample opportunities for integration of Indigenous Medicine of the State with the AYUSH Department and promotion of Health Tourism.

Dr Joram Beda, IAS emphasised on the collaboration of the traditional healers (TH) with the Ministry of AYUSH, as the THs have played an important role in providing primary healthcare to the community, converging ideas of traditional medicines and the indigenous knowledge. Gunanka D.B., IFS, stressed on the need for a close networking between the Health Department, Govt. of Meghalaya and the THs. This Wellness Centre is a stepping stone for setting up such similar centres with professional management by state’s traditional healers and with training and facilitation by Santhigiri Ashram.

Dr Kiran Sreedharan, Deputy General Manager, Santhigiri Ashram appreciated the promotion of Wellness Centre in Meghalaya, that also provides platform for traditional healers. He stressed on the involvement of the healers and community healthcare, in providing healthcare to the community at rural and urban areas as a means to the livelihood of the people.