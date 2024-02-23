Two held in Ri-Bhoi on charge of murdering 10-year-old boy

Public rally demands justice for grieving family

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Feb 22: Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Umtyngar village under Jirang constituency in Ri-Bhoi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pynshailang Warjri, 32, and Banshngain Tynsong, 28, both residents of Umtyngar village.

The 10-year-old boy, a student of Class II of Umlur LP School, had gone out of his house with his friends on Saturday but did not return home. His lifeless body was discovered by his father the next day from a neighbouring forest.

Meanwhile, in a poignant display of unity, hundreds of villagers hailing from Umtyngar, Umlur, and neighboring villages of Patharkhmah took to the streets on Thursday, demanding justice for the minor victim.

Schoolchildren, leaders from Ri-Bhoi Western Dorbar, Hima Jirang, and members of pressure groups such as the National Hynniewtrep People, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, as well as headmen from various villages participated in the rally.

People raised their voices, displayed banners, and demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for the brutal murder.

The victim was the fourth child of Synshar Nonghyndah and Diona Marbaniang, who have six other children.

Leaders from different pressure groups extended their support to the grieving family and extended financial assistance as a token of support. They later proceeded to Patharkhmah police station where they sought information on the progress of the investigation and urged the police officials to ensure justice for the victim’s family.