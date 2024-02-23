Friday, February 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Hyderabad woman arrested for kidnapping TV anchor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Hyderabad, Feb 23:  A young businesswoman who got a television channel anchor kidnapped — to force him to marry her — has been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

Pranav, a techie who also works part-time as anchor on a Telugu TV channel, was kidnaped in Uppal area on the night of February 10. He managed to escape from their clutches the next day and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered at Uppal police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate.

The police took up the investigation which led to Trisha’s arrest. She confessed that she got him kidnapped as she wanted to marry him.

The woman, who is into digital marketing business, had seen Pranav’s photograph and details on a matrimonial website two years ago. As someone had created a fake ID with Pravan’s photograph, she called him to alert him.

Police said Pranav had subsequently lodged a complaint with the police about his profile and photograph being misused.

The woman then developed interest in Pranav and wanted to marry him. Though he was not interested, she continued pestering him for the marriage. She had also got a GPS device installed secretly in Pranav’s car to track his movements.

She hired four goons, who kidnapped him on February 10 when he was returning home from duty. He was taken to her office where he was kept in a room.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Purshottam Reddy said they arrested Trisha. The four persons who kidnapped Pranav were absconding.

IANS

Previous article
Lok Sabha poll schedule likely to be out on March 13-14
Next article
CE Plus app launched for all in-flight cabin executives: Air India CEO
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam govt to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment: CM

Guwahati, Feb 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government would create belts...
NATIONAL

4th Test: Root leads fightback with unbeaten century to carry England past 300

Ranchi, Feb 23:  Joe Root shelved the Bazball approach to get back to playing attritional cricket and that...
NATIONAL

NewsClick row: Court grants Delhi Police 20 more days to file charge sheet in UAPA case

New Delhi, Feb 23: A Delhi court on Friday granted 20 days more to Delhi Police to file...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cine goers love ‘Article 370’, heap praise on PM Modi and Yami Gautam

New Delhi, Feb 23:  Director Aditya Jambhale's latest film 'Article 370', starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam govt to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

4th Test: Root leads fightback with unbeaten century to carry England past 300

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Feb 23:  Joe Root shelved the Bazball approach...

NewsClick row: Court grants Delhi Police 20 more days to file charge sheet in UAPA case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23: A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Assam govt to create blocks, belts to protect satra land from encroachment: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

4th Test: Root leads fightback with unbeaten century to carry England past 300

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Feb 23:  Joe Root shelved the Bazball approach...

NewsClick row: Court grants Delhi Police 20 more days to file charge sheet in UAPA case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23: A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge