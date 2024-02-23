Friday, February 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured personnel carriers into Nasser Hospital shortly after it withdrew troops from the facility, the Gaza-based Palestinian health ministry has said in a statement.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Thursday that the Israeli army forces have converted the complex into a military barracks through days of siege and attacks.

An earlier report by Israel’s Channel 13 news claimed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had ended their operation at the hospital.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, told the news agency that the hospital housed more than 120 wounded people and patients, as well as medical teams.

He noted that during the siege, the hospital, which is the second-largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, was “without electricity, water, food, oxygen, and proper medical care for critical cases.”

He urged the World Health Organization to use all means to pressure Israel to end the “militarization of hospitals and provide all humanitarian and medical needs.”

Two days ago, Israeli public radio reported that the army forces fighting in the Nasser Hospital area needed a few more days to complete their control over the site.

It added that the hospital had become a refuge for a large number of Hamas fighters who fled from the northern Gaza Strip, noting that dozens of them were killed, while around two hundred surrendered to the Israeli army, many of whom were disguised in medical personnel uniforms.

In addition, it mentioned that large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and drugs were found at the site, which were transferred to the Israeli detainees.

However, the forces did not obtain any information that would contribute to the release of the abducted persons. (IANS)

Previous article
40 killed, 100 injured in Israeli bombings on central Gaza: Hamas
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay on Thursday announced that its portable speaker SoundPod will...
Technology

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander has touched down on the moon, marking the...
News Alert

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will encourage people to open nuclear breeding farms...
News Alert

Allahabad HC seeks UP reply on provisions for protection of stray animals

Shillong, February 23: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar...

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar...
Load more

Popular news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar...

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge