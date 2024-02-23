Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rs 2 cr spent on luxurious hotels makes MLAs uneasy

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Govt spends Rs 2.13 crore on events in two of state’s only 5-star hotels

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state has shelled out over Rs 2 crore for holding programmes in Meghalaya’s only two ‘luxurious’ hotels — Vivanta Meghalaya and Courtyard by Marriott — since their inception. Some members of the Assembly feel that the expenditure is avoidable almost two years ago.
Replying to query by Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has conducted 23 programmes in the two hotels since their inauguration.
The government has spent a sum of Rs 2.13 crore in holding the programmes.
Lyngdoh also inquired if these programmes are required to be held in these luxurious hotels when facilities like Hotel Pinewood, State Central Library etc., already available.
Replying to the queries, the chief minister said that the government has spent around Rs 62 lakh for the G20 summit held at Courtyard by Marriott.
Defending the decision to hold programmes in luxurious hotels, Conrad said some important programmes are required to be held in five-star hotels to provide proper comfort and services to the delegates.
He also informed the House out that other facilities like the State Convention Centre, Hotel Pinewood and State Central Library are also used for holding government programmes.
Meanwhile, Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma, during the Question Hour, suggested that the government should promote local entrepreneurs and local hotels.
On this, the chief minister said the government will go for more five-star hotels as these two hotels have a combined occupancy of only 300 rooms, which, he added, is not enough.
He also said that the government is promoting around 500 homestays and funds have been earmarked under CM Connect initiative for entrepreneurs to build tourist villas.

Previous article
Familiarity with technology will take time, says Conrad
Next article
Celebration of Founder’s Day, World Thinking Day in city
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will hold discussions on a new power policy on Monday. Chief...
MEGHALAYA

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press...
MEGHALAYA

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends to construct the new Secretariat along with other administrative...
MEGHALAYA

CM says ADCs not liabilities, need reforms

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday agreed the autonomous district councils (ADCs)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge