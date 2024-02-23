Rs 2 cr spent on luxurious hotels makes MLAs uneasy

Govt spends Rs 2.13 crore on events in two of state’s only 5-star hotels

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state has shelled out over Rs 2 crore for holding programmes in Meghalaya’s only two ‘luxurious’ hotels — Vivanta Meghalaya and Courtyard by Marriott — since their inception. Some members of the Assembly feel that the expenditure is avoidable almost two years ago.

Replying to query by Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has conducted 23 programmes in the two hotels since their inauguration.

The government has spent a sum of Rs 2.13 crore in holding the programmes.

Lyngdoh also inquired if these programmes are required to be held in these luxurious hotels when facilities like Hotel Pinewood, State Central Library etc., already available.

Replying to the queries, the chief minister said that the government has spent around Rs 62 lakh for the G20 summit held at Courtyard by Marriott.

Defending the decision to hold programmes in luxurious hotels, Conrad said some important programmes are required to be held in five-star hotels to provide proper comfort and services to the delegates.

He also informed the House out that other facilities like the State Convention Centre, Hotel Pinewood and State Central Library are also used for holding government programmes.

Meanwhile, Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma, during the Question Hour, suggested that the government should promote local entrepreneurs and local hotels.

On this, the chief minister said the government will go for more five-star hotels as these two hotels have a combined occupancy of only 300 rooms, which, he added, is not enough.

He also said that the government is promoting around 500 homestays and funds have been earmarked under CM Connect initiative for entrepreneurs to build tourist villas.