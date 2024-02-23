Celebration of Founder’s Day, World Thinking Day in city

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 22: The Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides celebrated the Founder’s Day and World Thinking Day, at its State Headquarters, Shillong, on Thursday, commemorating the joint birthday of Robert Baden Powell, Founder of Scouting, and his wife Baden Powell under the theme ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future: The Environment and Global Poverty.’

Joint State Secretary TK Bamon, who was the chief guest, emphasised the need for actions in order to conserve and maintain the global environment for a thriving future as members of the Scouting/Guiding family.

M Lyngdoh, Assistant State Training Commissioner (Guides), was the guest of honour.

A collection of the ‘World Thinking Day Fund’ was also carried out.

The amount collected as part of the activity will be sent to the National Headquarters, New Delhi, through State Headquarters, according to a statement issued here.

It will consecutively go to World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) World Thinking Day Fund”, it added.