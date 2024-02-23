Friday, February 23, 2024
Technology

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines’ first lunar lander has touched down on the moon, marking the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

The uncrewed lander, named Odysseus, landed at the lunar South Pole on Thursday at 6:23 p.m. Eastern Time, according to NASA. Odysseus carries NASA science and other commercial payloads to the moon.

The spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday last week from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, codenamed IM-1, marks Intuitive Machines’ first robotic flight to the moon’s surface, Xinhua news agency reported.

The scientific objectives of the mission include studies of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.

It will also demonstrate precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, according to NASA.

NASA is working with several US companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

The last US moon landing mission was made in December 1972, when Apollo 17 touched down on the lunar surface for the final mission of the Apollo Program. (IANS)

Previous article
IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma
Next article
Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay on Thursday announced that its portable speaker SoundPod will...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured personnel carriers into Nasser Hospital shortly after it withdrew...
News Alert

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will encourage people to open nuclear breeding farms...
News Alert

Allahabad HC seeks UP reply on provisions for protection of stray animals

Shillong, February 23: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured...

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar...
Load more

Popular news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured...

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge