Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC modifies lower court verdict on life sentence

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday modified a verdict of the District and Sessions Judge, West Jaintia Hills, which had sentenced three persons to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 15,000 for offences committed under Sections 302/34 of the IPC.
The high court modified the conviction and sentence passed by the District and Sessions Judge, West Jaintia Hills, dated 28.07.2022, and sentenced the three convicts to rigorous imprisonment for ten years and to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 each, and in default to undergo three additional months of rigorous imprisonment.
As ordered by the trial court, the fine amount will be disbursed to the family members or close relatives of the deceased victim, if not already paid, the high court said.
The case of the prosecution is based on the complaint given by one Sharbih Rakait on 11.07.2006 that her son Salong Rakait was murdered by the three convicts along with Mut Rakait and Dilip Chyrmang.
Sub-Inspector C. Lamare was assigned the case and after thorough investigation and examination of witnesses, arrested the accused persons.
After investigation, a charge sheet was laid before the Court of the ADC, Jowai and was subsequently, made over to the District and Sessions Judge, West Jaintia Hills for trial following which the life imprisonment was awarded to the three convicts.

Questions raised in Assembly related to execution of Mission Organic
JHADC urges govt to counter Assam's plans
