Sunday, February 25, 2024
NATIONAL

5-year-old files PIL seeking removal of liquor shop near school

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Kanpur, Feb 25:A five-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of a liquor shop near his school.

The petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur, in his petition, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a nuisance there after consuming alcohol.

The court has asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for the next hearing. (IANS)

Previous article
RLD MLAs to vote for BJP in RS polls, attend CM Yogi’s meeting on Monday
Next article
Double-engine govt fulfilled ERCP promise in just 1.5 months: Rajasthan CM
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila Reddy has lodged a complaint with the...
NATIONAL

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 110th episode of his radio talk show...
NATIONAL

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections...
NATIONAL

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a vehicle from which psychotropic drug was recovered while the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y....

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...
Load more

Popular news

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y....

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge