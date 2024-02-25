Sunday, February 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cultural complex in city for Seng Khasi community in the making

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Seng Khasi community may soon get a cultural complex here as the state government has floated a short tender for development of the cultural complex of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban at Lum Shat Sngi, Kench’s Trace, Shillong.
With approximately Rs 9.01 crore of work value, the tender includes retaining the wall, boundary fencing, gate landscaping, pathways, storm water drainage, sitting benches, solid waste bins, signages, campus lighting, water supply and storage facility, CCTV surveillance system and sound and light system of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban.
The technical and financial bids are most likely to be opened on February 27.

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
CM unveils the plaque to lay the foundation stone for PA Sangma Shopping Complex
Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday asked the Assam and Meghalaya governments...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi’s first book provides insight into history and politics in Jaintia Hills

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: Political Development in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya (1835-1972), a book penned by...
MEGHALAYA

Govt appoints 47 doctors; hiring process to continue

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In order to fill the vacancies left by doctors pursuing training, the state...
MEGHALAYA

Over 500 fatal road accidents in state since 2021, says govt data

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In what may be termed as concerning news, more than 500 fatal traffic...

