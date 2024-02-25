Cultural complex in city for Seng Khasi community in the making

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Seng Khasi community may soon get a cultural complex here as the state government has floated a short tender for development of the cultural complex of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban at Lum Shat Sngi, Kench’s Trace, Shillong.

With approximately Rs 9.01 crore of work value, the tender includes retaining the wall, boundary fencing, gate landscaping, pathways, storm water drainage, sitting benches, solid waste bins, signages, campus lighting, water supply and storage facility, CCTV surveillance system and sound and light system of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban.

The technical and financial bids are most likely to be opened on February 27.