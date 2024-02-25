Sunday, February 25, 2024
SPORTS

England in strong position: Root

By: Agencies

Ranchi, Feb 24: Star with the bat in the fourth Test Joe Root believes that England has got themselves into a strong position after the end of Day 2 in Ranchi on Saturday.
Root stayed unbeaten throughout England’s first innings with a score of 122. After Root’s classic Test knock, Shoaib Bashir introduced himself by steamrolling through young India’s batting line-up. The 20-year-old off-spinner claimed four wickets while spilling away 84 runs in his 32-over spell. With India reduced to 219/7 and still trailing by 134 runs, Root feels that if England manages to claim three quick wickets on Day 3, England will be in a “strong position” for the rest of the game.
“We’ve got ourselves into a nice position at the end of the first innings,” Root said at the close of play. “So we’ll see how things progress throughout the game. Obviously, it looks like it’s going to keep deteriorating and keep getting worse. So if we can get three early wickets tomorrow, hopefully that puts us in a really strong position for the rest of the game,” Root said at the end of Day 2 as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
Despite Bashir’s game-changing spell, Root’s 122* off 274 balls stood out throughout the course of two days. He steadied England’s dwindling innings when Akash Deep’s sensational spell reduced England to 112/5 at Lunch on Day 1.
“That’s how I try and play every game really. Trying to play the conditions, the situation of the game. And it was very, very obvious what was needed in that situation on that surface. And thankfully, it paid off,” he said. (Agencies)

India misread the pitch: Mhambrey
India bow to England spinners
