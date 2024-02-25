Sunday, February 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ex-trainees’ meeting, tech expo in SGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Baghmara, Feb 24: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), South Garo Hills (SGH), under Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal organised a one-day ‘Ex-Trainees’ meet-cum-farm machineries expo/technology showcase, in the district on Friday.
The programme was graced by Principal Scientist & Head, KVK, SGH, Dr Athokpam Haribhushan.
A total of 64 ex-trainees including SHGs, farmers and farm women from different villages participated in the programme.
A farmers-scientists interaction programme and technical session was also conducted with different scientists namely Dr Rupam Bhattacharjya (SMS-Livestock Production), Basu Langpoklakpam (SMS-Horticulture), Thongam Monika Devi (SMS-Fisheries) and Bishorjit Ningthoujam (SMS-Agril. Engg), Dr Karam Amarjit Singh (Prog Asst) and Charish P Marak (Farm Manager) of KVK to discuss doubts, problems and needs of the farmers in an effort to enhance crop productivity, increase crop diversification and increase their income.
Two ex-trainee farmers from Bibragre and Balwatgre village also share their experience and knowledge to the participants.
Bishorjit Ningthoujam (Subject Matter Specialist-Agril Engg) explained the utilities and suitability of different farm machineries and implements which he demonstrated under ‘farm machineries’ Expo/Technology Showcase.
As part of the technology showcase programme, demonstration on vermi-composting technology, azolla cultivation and oyster mushroom cultivation was also done.

