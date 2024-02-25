Push for reusable sanitary pads

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: As tribute to women members of Raj Bhavan Welfare Society of Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya, an awareness programme on reusable sanitary pads was organised under Shubham Charitable Association’s ‘Zero Waste Period Mission’.

Under this programme, ‘Zero Waste Period’ officer, Kanak Goyal informed all the women about the need for reusable period pads and panties.

Association president, Pushpa Bajaj, its executive member, Urmila Singhania, and outgoing secretary, Ritu Aggarwal also participated in the programme.

Aggarwal expressed her gratitude to all the women present at the programme.

It may be noted that the president of the NGO, Pushpa Bajaj expressed gratitude for organising the programme with the inspiration of Commissioner and Secretary, Raj Bhavan, Shillong, BDR Tiwari, and the special role of Roshan Bhandari, pesident of Raj Bhavan Welfare Society.

During the function, tea and refreshments were arranged by Raj Bhavan Welfare Society for all the attendees.

Zero Waste Period Mission is an important initiative which is working to spread awareness about women’s health and hygiene as well as environmental protection. The objective of this initiative is to provide important health-related information to women and increase discussion on this topic in the society.