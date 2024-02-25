Sunday, February 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt yet to shift livestock markets

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday heard a PIL pertaining to livestock markets that are required to be situated at a distance of 25 km from any international or state border.
Earlier, the High Court had given time to the state government and other respondents to ascertain what measures may have been taken to relocate the livestock markets in Byrnihat and Khanapara and what other steps may have been taken to ensure that meat sold for human consumption is not openly displayed alongside roads.
During the hearing on Friday, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the market is still in operation in the prohibited area and that the distance of 25 km as mentioned in Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 has not been adhered to.
“Initially a report dated 15.09.2023 had been filed pursuant to the order of this Court dated 17.08.2023 yet another report dated 19.10.2023 has been filed,” the court observed while stating that going by that report it can be visualised that the market is in existence.
The petitioner submitted that he would file an affidavit by providing all details of the existing cattle market along with photographs.

