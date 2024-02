By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: In what may be termed as concerning news, more than 500 fatal traffic accidents have happened in the state since 2021.

In 2021, there were 150 fatal traffic accidents, according to government data. There were 147 traffic accidents in 2022, essentially staying the same.

With 188 fatal road accidents, the number of road fatalities, however, increased dramatically in 2023.

As of February 13 this year, the state has already experienced 24 fatal accidents.