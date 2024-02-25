Sunday, February 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

We lost our office and memories today: Lawyers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: City-based lawyers watched helplessly as towering flames consumed their place of employment and reduced some wonderful memories of embarking on their first steps in the professional world to ashes.
A lawyer who went by the name Gautam said, “It is not a physical loss but an emotional loss as all the lawyers started from here.”
He claims that numerous crucial files have been lost, which will have a significant bearing on the legal process.
When asked about her thoughts, another attorney, Mary Sawkmie, who was idly strolling in front of the office, almost started crying. She replied, “I have been working here since 2009 and I am very sad. It is a great loss as this place means a lot to us and has a lot of memories.”
P Dey, who has been practicing for 32 years, said, “I cannot express my feelings. We have been coming here every day since the day we joined the bar association.
“We keep our gowns in the cupboard along with the litigants’ flies, and now everything is gone and we will have to start again,” he said. Advocate Phillip Khrawbok Shati said, “This is a big loss and this is a place where not only one lawyer sits but it is a working and meeting point of hundreds of lawyers.”
“Many files have been lost, and we will not be able to function effectively. Going forward, we could only seek help from the court to resend some of the files; however, there are some files which can no longer be retrieved and that is what is unfortunate,” he added.
While some paced anxiously around the office, others stood beside the smoke-filled rooms of the Bar Association with their gaze still fixed on the place as they contemplated their future course of action.

Previous article
Govt earns over Rs 34 cr from coal auction in WKH
Next article
Blaze wreaks havoc on Bar Association; valuable legal papers reduced to ashes
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Blaze wreaks havoc on Bar Association; valuable legal papers reduced to ashes

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: A massive fire blazed through the 111-year-old Assam-type structure housing the Shillong Bar...
MEGHALAYA

Govt earns over Rs 34 cr from coal auction in WKH

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The state government has earned a revenue of over Rs 34.93 crore by...
MEGHALAYA

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday asked the Assam and Meghalaya governments...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi’s first book provides insight into history and politics in Jaintia Hills

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: Political Development in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya (1835-1972), a book penned by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Blaze wreaks havoc on Bar Association; valuable legal papers reduced to ashes

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: A massive fire blazed...

Govt earns over Rs 34 cr from coal auction in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The state government has...

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union...
Load more

Popular news

Blaze wreaks havoc on Bar Association; valuable legal papers reduced to ashes

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: A massive fire blazed...

Govt earns over Rs 34 cr from coal auction in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The state government has...

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge