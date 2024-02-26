Monday, February 26, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

CM urged to provide immediate temporary office for SBA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 26: The Shillong Bar Association (SBA) on Monday urged the Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to provide immediate temporary accommodation.
A delegate from the Shillong Bar Association had met Chief Minister in his office chamber to apprise him on their plight of the members/lawyers of the association after the unfortunate fire incident in the SBA building on the night of February 24.
The SBA delegates also requested the CM for immediate sanction of money for reconstruction of the Shillong Bar Association building in the interest of the members of the Bar, the public in general and for smooth functioning of the courts in the District.
According to the SBA, the CM has assured to render his full support and cooperation in the matter and that he will venture into finding feasible options to address the grievances of the association.
The delegates also met the Law Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh who expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the members of the Association and assured her full support and cooperation to the Bar.  She assured that she would try to find immediate relief for the association.

Previous article
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Mumbai, Feb 26: Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas (72) passed away here after a prolonged...
NATIONAL

Proximity to infamous ‘Golden Triangle’ makes Meghalaya vulnerable to drug abuse: DGP

Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi said that the State is more susceptible...
MEGHALAYA

Magisterial probe ordered into SBA building fire

Shillong, Feb 26: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma informed that a magisterial inquiry has been constituted by the...
NATIONAL

Sanganer Railway Station in Raj speaks story of hand block printing from 16th century, says PM Modi

Jaipur, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated six railway stations of North Western Railway,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 26: Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro...

Proximity to infamous ‘Golden Triangle’ makes Meghalaya vulnerable to drug abuse: DGP

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP),...

Magisterial probe ordered into SBA building fire

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 26: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma informed...
Load more

Popular news

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 26: Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro...

Proximity to infamous ‘Golden Triangle’ makes Meghalaya vulnerable to drug abuse: DGP

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP),...

Magisterial probe ordered into SBA building fire

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 26: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma informed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge