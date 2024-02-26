CM urged to provide immediate temporary office for SBA

Shillong, Feb 26: The Shillong Bar Association (SBA) on Monday urged the Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to provide immediate temporary accommodation.

A delegate from the Shillong Bar Association had met Chief Minister in his office chamber to apprise him on their plight of the members/lawyers of the association after the unfortunate fire incident in the SBA building on the night of February 24.

The SBA delegates also requested the CM for immediate sanction of money for reconstruction of the Shillong Bar Association building in the interest of the members of the Bar, the public in general and for smooth functioning of the courts in the District.

According to the SBA, the CM has assured to render his full support and cooperation in the matter and that he will venture into finding feasible options to address the grievances of the association.

The delegates also met the Law Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh who expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the members of the Association and assured her full support and cooperation to the Bar. She assured that she would try to find immediate relief for the association.