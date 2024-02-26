Shillong Jottings

Traffic tango and siren symphony

The delightful chaos of Shillong’s traffic snarls, but there is a way out of it, for important persons and also for those who just want to explore the loopholes to make sure they are not caught up in the exasperating farrago of chaos.

Our very own ‘jugaadu’ solution: the siren, and sometimes accompanied by the coveted red sticker on the car.

Despite the apex court’s wise decree that only emergency services like fire trucks and ambulances deserve the honour of siren blaring, here in Shillong, we’ve given it our own spin. Who needs flashing lights atop cars when you can have the majestic sound of entitlement echoing through the streets?

Every Shillongite knows that the second-scariest sound after a crash is that entitled blare of a VIP’s siren, when stuck in traffic of this small city, where VVIPs reign supreme and common folk are left to stew in their vehicular purgatory.

A toast to the city, where the only thing more abundant than VIP vehicles are bad roads.