MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s women in music set to inspire awe

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Shillong Women In Music (SWIM), a musical guild which made its resurgence in 2023, will celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8 and 9 at The Evening Club here.
Several artistes such as Pynsuk Syiemiong, Gracyl Ropmay, Gwyneth Mawlong and other prominent singers of the city, will be featured at the event with the theme ‘On The Rocks’. Liza Lyngdoh, an upcoming female rock guitarist, will make her appearance as well.
Supporting band for the show is ‘Imprint’.
Bearing in mind, the need for inclusivity of ‘Classic Rock’ in the repertoire, SWIM will be paying tribute to the World’s most celebrated Rock bands namely, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin etc., which has also greatly contributed, shaped and moulded Shillong’s musical pioneers through the years.
The show will start at 8.30 pm.

