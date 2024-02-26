Monday, February 26, 2024
Sports university VC takes session on research at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

‘Guwahati, Feb 26: We conduct research to test a theory through deductive logic and develop e theory through inductive logic. This was stated by Prof. J. P. Verma, Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Assam as he
was addressing students and faculty members on writing a quality research paper at the
University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The session was organised by
the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of USTM here today.
Prof J.P. Verma made an insightful presentation on “Writing a Quality Research Paper:
Reviewer’s Perspective”. He stated that theories are developed by observing a phenomenon, according to a Press release.
For example: If patients start arriving more in number in a health centre, there must be an
outbreak of some disease. Or, if most of the sports persons are medal winners from a
particular university, their training program may be superior to the other universities.
He shared his knowledge from the reviewers’ perspective in a research work. He mentioned
the rules and regulations of research which include the importance of Research objectives,
Data collection, Detection of Outliers with the help of SPSS through Boxplot, Assumptions
Violate, Development of Hypothesis, Authenticity Issues in Experimental Research, Sample
Size and Effectiveness of Research, Variance.
Before joining the position of the founder Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports
University of Assam, Prof. J. P. Verma had an experience of over 38 years as a faculty at
Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (Deemed University) Gwalior. He has
published 45 research papers/articles in the area of sports, physical education and allied
sciences in reputed international journals. His books have been adopted by departments of
many foreign universities as a part of their curriculum.

 

 

