Tuesday, February 27, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 27:  An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted former prime minister and jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Rs 50 million graft case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, while framing charges against Imran Khan and his wife, asked them if they were guilty, which both of them denied.

The court has deferred the matter till March 6.

The case pertains to the settlement of about Rs 50 billion, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from Pakistani property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain.

The money was said to misappropriated by Imran Khan, the then prime minister.

Imran Khan is the main accused while his wife Bushra, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, former aide to premier Zulfiqar Bukhari, Zia Mustafa and Farah Shazadi aka Farah Gogi are co-accused, The Express Tribune reported.

IANS

Previous article
Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court
Next article
Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sony to lay off 900 employees from PlayStation gaming division

New Delhi, Feb 27: Japanese technology giant Sony is laying off around 900 employees from its PlayStation division...
NATIONAL

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday the approval...
NATIONAL

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been declared to be "absconding" by a...
NATIONAL

After 2 months in office, Maha’s first woman DGP gets 2-year extension

Mumbai, Feb 27: Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, who took charge on January 4,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sony to lay off 900 employees from PlayStation gaming division

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Japanese technology giant Sony is...

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport...

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

NATIONAL 0
Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya...
Load more

Popular news

Sony to lay off 900 employees from PlayStation gaming division

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Japanese technology giant Sony is...

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport...

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

NATIONAL 0
Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge