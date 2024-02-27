Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday the approval of Rs 1,935.7 crore worth highway projects in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The minister said in a social media post that approval has been given has been given to upgrade the existing road from Kalar Bala village to Nauni Chowk on National Highway- 205 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Bilaspur districts to 4-lane with painted shoulder at a cost of Rs 1244.43 crore.

He said this road project will provide better connectivity to Shimla, Kangra, Dharamshala and Mandi. Also, connectivity with Darlaghat and AIIMS will improve.

He also said that clearance has been given for the construction of 6 km long 4-lane Kotdwar Bypass on National Highway-119 in Bijnor and Pauri districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 691.70 crore.

Gadkari said this route will act as a bypass for Kotdwar city. It will prove helpful in reducing congestion in the city and increasing connectivity with Uttar Pradesh. It will also promote the development of tourism in the state. Besides, it will improve connectivity to the pilgrimage sites Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.

IANS

