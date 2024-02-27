Tuesday, February 27, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Sony to lay off 900 employees from PlayStation gaming division

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 27: Japanese technology giant Sony is laying off around 900 employees from its PlayStation division — a nearly 8 per cent workforce reduction – as the company said on Tuesday that this decision was “extremely difficult but necessary”.

Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement that the US-based studios and groups impacted by a reduction in workforce are Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, as well as its technology, creative, and support teams.

In UK and European based studios, “it is proposed that PlayStation Studios’ London Studio will close in its entirety and there will be reductions in Guerrilla and Firesprite”.

These are in addition to some smaller reductions in other teams across PlayStation Studios.

“We have made the extremely hard decision to announce our plan to commence a reduction of our overall headcount globally by about 8 percent or about 900 people, subject to local law and consultation processes,” PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said in an internal memo to employees.

“Employees across the globe, including our studios, are impacted,” he added.

“After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company,” Ryan added.

Earlier this month, Sony Group lowered its revenue forecast after sales of its PlayStation 5 gaming consoles slowed down in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“PS5 hardware unit sales in the quarter were 8.2 million units, which fell short of the target to hit our annual shipment target of 25 million units, but was a record high number of quarterly unit sales for PS5, and PS5 cumulative sales have exceeded 50 million units,” the company had said in a statement.

Based on the results for this quarter, “PS5 unit sales for this fiscal year are expected to be around 21 million units”.

IANS

Previous article
Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday the approval...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft case

Islamabad, Feb 27:  An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted former prime minister and jailed PTI founder...
NATIONAL

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been declared to be "absconding" by a...
NATIONAL

After 2 months in office, Maha’s first woman DGP gets 2-year extension

Mumbai, Feb 27: Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, who took charge on January 4,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport...

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Feb 27:  An accountability court in Pakistan on...

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

NATIONAL 0
Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya...
Load more

Popular news

Centre approves Rs 1,935cr worth highway projects for Himachal, Uttarakhand

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Union Minister for Road Transport...

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Feb 27:  An accountability court in Pakistan on...

Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

NATIONAL 0
Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge