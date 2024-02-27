HYC wants cop suspended for assaulting its members

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The HYC on Monday demanded the suspension of a police official from Pynursla police station, George Dkhar, for allegedly assaulting its members at the police station on Saturday.

“He (Dkhar) should be temporarily suspended. We understand that he cannot be terminated from his service until an inquiry against him is completed,” HYC president, Roy Kupar Synrem told reporters after submitting a letter to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police seeking action against the second-in-charge of Pynursla PS.

He said that the concern police officer needs to be suspended to ensure that the inquiry to be constituted against him is fair and unbiased preventing him from influencing the inquiry.

“We will wait for a few days to see what action SP initiates against our demand,” the HYC president said.

Meanwhile, the letter submitted to the SP revealed that the HYC members from Ri War Mihngi Circle (Pynursla Sub-Division) under the leadership of their president, Lamphrang Khonglam and 6 other members apprehended 2 trucks carrying buffaloes meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh on Saturday.

The cattle were taken to Pynursla PS. The HYC alleged that the police officer in question and other cops, instead of acknowledging the complaint of the group members, allegedly abused them and dragged Khonglam, the HYC Ri War Mihngi Circle president, to the police station and assaulted him.

The accused also assaulted other HYC members inside the police station and threatened them with dire consequences, the letter alleged.

“All of them were brutally assaulted by him inside the police station. He also used ‘lathi’ (stick) to beat them up, and their belongings such as mobile phones, wallets etc., were taken away,” the letter said.

Copies of the medical reports along with photographs of the injury on the group members were enclosed with the letter to the SP.

The HYC has decried misuse of power by the cop, while condemning the act.

Meanwhile, a separate complaint was shot off to the Secretary of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on the same incident.

The HYC requested the Commission to take necessary action against the police personnel involved in assaulting its members and sought justice.