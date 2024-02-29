Kanye West sued for ‘stealing’ Donna Summer’s I Feel Love for Vultures

Controversy’s favourite child, rapper Kanye West has landed into another trouble.

He is being taken to court by the late Donna Summer’s estate.

The late singer’s estate has alleged that he used a sample of the singer’s hit song without permission, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye’s record label, and more are allegedly being sued by the estate for using Donna’s 1977 song I Feel Love, according to legal documents.

The Gold Digger rapper released his first album in his Vultures 1 compilation earlier this month.

Donna’s estate claims that the album’s song Good (Don’t Die) included vocals of the late disco diva after the estate “explicitly denied” them permission, according to the suit.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Bruce Sudano is listed in the court documents the Executor of the Estate of Donna Summer.

The document said he “seeks to protect Summer’s musical legacy that made her the undisputed Queen of Disco.”

“Sumer’s estate, however, wanted no association with West’s controversial history and specifically rejected West’s proposed use of Summer’s I Feel Love,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, legal name Tyrone William Griffin Jr., “arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal” the song.

However, plagiarising a song is not something new for Kanye. Earlier, he was slammed by Ozzy Osbourne shortly after his album was released. (IANS)