House adjourned sine die

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The eight-day Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.
On the last day of the session, the House passed the Meghalaya Appropriation (No. II) Bill, the Meghalaya Civil Task Force Repealing Bill, 2024, the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment Act) Bill, 2024, the Captain Williamson Sangma State University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2024.

Nazareth Hospital conducts its 1st hip replacement surgery
Cases against 4 lawmakers proceeding as per law: Govt to HC
