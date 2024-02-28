Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Nazareth Hospital conducts its 1st hip replacement surgery

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: In a first, Nazareth Hospital, Shillong, performed its first total hip replacement surgery, recently, on a 54 year old, Theni Pathak, who was diagnosed with Fracture Neck of Femur 2 months back following accident.
He was initially treated by Local Osteopath and after seeing no improvement, he came to Nazareth Hospital for further treatment. The surgery was performed on February by Dr Chetan Kabra and Dr Sadem along with other team members, Dr Paritosh Debbarma, supported by Anesthesia Consultant Dr Himjyoti Das.
He was discharged after 4 days when he started walking.
Earlier, patients had to travel all the way to Guwahati for these surgeries but now they will not have to go far for Replacement Surgeries, Arthroscopies, Spine and Complex Trauma surgeries,” said Sister Noreen, Administrator of Nazareth Hospital.

