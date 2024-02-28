Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Opp united in walkout

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: For once, the three opposition parties — Congress, TMC and VPP — shed their fragmented tag and together walked out of the House in protest against the violation of Assembly rules on passing grants last week, just before Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stood up to reply to the discussion on the budget.
Speaking to media persons later, TMC’s Mukul Sangma said termed it an unprecedented situation and stated that the attitude and body language of the government showed that this trend is slowly becoming the norm in the House.
“We knew the government will bulldoze it way through but we don’t want this to turn into a precedence and hence we sent a loud and clear message to the government by walking out of the House,” Sangma said.

Pala not bigger than AICC: TMC confident about Tura
Opp MLAs stage walkout alleging violation of rules
