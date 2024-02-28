Financial Literacy Week 2024: City college wins Skit competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: Sankardev College, Shillong, emerged as winners of a skit competition organised by the RBI Shillong as part of the launching ceremony of the Financial Literacy Week 2024, here on February 26.

Students from various colleges in and around Shillong participated enthusiastically in the skit competition.

The event was conducted with a motive to give further impetus to financial literacy efforts and fulfil the vision of creating a financially aware and empowered India.

The skit competition was based on the theme ‘Importance of Financial Literacy.’

The 1st and 2nd runners-up positions were bagged by NEHU and Women’s College respectively. The winners were awarded cash prizes along with participation certificates.

The participants along with the teachers from various colleges appreciated the RBI’s endeavour in conducting the programme.

The Reserve Bank is observing the Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2024 from February 26 to March 1, 2024 on the theme ‘Make a Right Start – Become Financially Smart’.

The FLW has been observed every year since 2016 with the aim of promoting financial literacy.