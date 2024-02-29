Thursday, February 29, 2024
Deepika, Ranveer to become parents in September; announce pregnancy

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 29: Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have confirmed that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in September.

Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram, where they made the announcement. They shared an e-car, which has balloons, baby onesies, lollipops and booties made on it with pastel colours.

The card has “September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer” written on it. For the caption they chose, two folded hands and evil eye emoticons.

It was on February 20, when speculation about having their first baby went viral on the internet. It was reported that Deepika is in her second trimester.

Ranveer and Deepika have together worked in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raas-Leela: Ram Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmavaat”. It was in 2018, when the two got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. (IANS)

