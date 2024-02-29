Thursday, February 29, 2024
Warner Music Group CEO bets big on MENA, signs up Nora Fatehi

By: Agencies

Actress Nora Fatehi, who was recently seen in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer film Crakk, has been welcomed by Robert Kyncl, the CEO of the Warner Music Group, after she inked the deal with the global record company.
The partnership will promote Nora’s global music career, working with teams in the US and across the world.
Nora is a part of his MENA (Middle East and North Africa) expansion plan.
Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said: “Nora is an extraordinary talent, electric performer, and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background.
Her passion and ambition are infectious and we’re excited to help her reach new audiences, places, and heights across the globe.”
Nora will remain signed with T-Series for her Bollywood projects.
The actress, who is based in India, was born in Canada to a family of Moroccan heritage.
She went on to become the first Arab-African artist to hit one billion views on a single music video on YouTube.
Talking about the partnership, Nora had earlier said: “I’ve enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is a significant step forward in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career!
My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world.
I want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I’m excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfil this goal.” (IANS)

Hunter Schafer arrested during pro-Palestine protest in US
