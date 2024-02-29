Hunter Schafer arrested during pro-Palestine protest in US

Actress Hunter Schafer, who is known for her work in the drama streaming series Euphoria, was taken into police custody for storming 30 Rock during the taping of US President Joe Biden’s Late Night appearance. The cops and sources said that she was booked along with 33 protesters, reports New York Post. Sources have said that the actress was issued a summon for trespassing, after she participated in the protest. The protest was organised to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Schafer, was photographed wearing a “Cease-fire now” t-shirt while she was escorted out by a New York City Police Department officer with her hands restrained behind her back. (IANS)