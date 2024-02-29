Thursday, February 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan struggling to arrange $1.8 billion for repayment of Chinese loan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Karachi, Feb 29: Pakistan’s foreign exchange market is tense on reports about the expected higher dollar outflows, local media reported.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is currently burdened with arranging $1.8 billion for repayment of a Chinese loan due in March, Dawn reported.

“The Ministry of Finance has yet not provided local currency equivalent to $1.8bn to the State Bank for making payment to China,” finance ministry sources said.

Despite higher outflows of profits and dividends on foreign investments during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the stuck-up amount is more than what had been repatriated.

The sources said the local currency against $800 million has been provided but the Pakistan central bank is reluctant to repatriate this amount, Dawn reported.

The SBP has been striving to maintain its foreign exchange reserves above $8bn to ensure exchange rate stability. However, several repayments are in queue for debt servicing, profits outflows and other dues.

During the first seven months of FY24, the current account deficit was $1 billion against $3.8 billion in the same period of last year. However, the increasing imports could widen the CAD to a much higher level till the end of this fiscal year on June 30.

Financial sector experts said the country has no clue how to raise dollars from anywhere except the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lending agencies. However, convincing the lenders for more loans would not be easy, Dawn reported.

IANS

Previous article
Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali
Next article
Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related to "Apple" among influencers on the "X" platform has...
NATIONAL

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has made it mandatory for dust grades of...
NATIONAL

Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 29: The ground realities seem to be changing at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where...
Environment

‘Great News!’, PM Modi hails rise in country’s leopard population

New Delhi, Feb 29:  The rise in leopard population in India has drawn applause and appreciation from Prime...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related...

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and...

Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The ground realities seem to be...
Load more

Popular news

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related...

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and...

Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The ground realities seem to be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge